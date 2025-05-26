WWE star seemingly betrayed by his own family; loses important match

A WWE star just competed in a major match. However, he was seemingly betrayed by his own family.

Ad

Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo have been together for most of their time in WWE NXT as they grew the D'Angelo family. At Stand & Deliver 2025, the D'Angelo family faced off against DarkState. Stacks betrayed Tony D'Angelo during the match, costing his team the victory. Luca Crusifino met with Stacks Lorenzo the following week to find out why the family had been betrayed by him. Since that episode, Luca had not been seen on NXT TV. Meanwhile, Tony sent Adriana Rizzo into hiding as this rivalry grew more personal.

Ad

Trending

Tonight at WWE NXT Battleground, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo faced off against Tony D'Angelo in a singles match. Tony had the match won when he hit Stacks with a spinebuster. However Luca Crusifino showed up at the ringside with a stoic expression.

This confused Tony D'Angelo and allowed Stacks to capitalize on the dis with a low blow to pick up the win. Luca looked emotionless as he stared at D'Angelo, seemingly indicating that he had joined forces with Stacks.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see where Luca Crusifino stands after tonight's appearance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More