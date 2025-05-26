WWE star seemingly bids farewell after major loss; pushes away long-term ally

  • home icon
By Aashrit Satija
Modified May 26, 2025 01:57 GMT
A popular WWE Superstar seemingly bid farewell after losing a major match at the Battleground Premium Live Event. It is none other than NXT's Tony D'Angelo.

Tonight on Battleground, Tony D'Angelo locked horns with Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo after the latter betrayed The D'Angelo Family. The two stars put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. In the last stages of the match, it seemed like D'Angelo had the upper hand against his opponent. However, he got distracted by his long-term ally, Luca Crusifino, who was standing outside the ring.

Lorenzo took advantage of this situation and hit his former teammate with a low blow while the referee was distracted because of Crusifino. The bout ultimately ended in Stacks' favor as he won via pinfall.

Following the match, Luca Crusifino came inside the ring to shake hands with Tony D'Angelo, but the star refused to do it and pushed his hand out of the way before heading backstage.

Check out the video below:

Tony D'Angelo seemingly bid farewell after refusing to shake hands with his D'Angelo Family teammate. Many believe the star might be leaving NXT to head to WWE's main roster.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
