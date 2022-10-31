WWE star seen twinning with Rhea Ripley; puts on makeup and tattoos

WWE Superstar Damian Priest recently appeared twinning with his Judgment Day stablemate, Rhea Ripley.

The friendship between Priest and Ripley is well documented as the two stars often post pictures together on their social media handles. Since joining The Judgment Day, they have bonded over their nefarious ways of putting down other superstars inside the ring.

Judgment Day member Damian Priest cosplayed Rhea Ripley in the spirit of Halloween. The Eradicator later tweeted pictures of the two having the same makeup and tattoos. You can check out the post below:

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE Twinning with make up and tattoos ⚖️ Twinning with make up and tattoos ⚖️ https://t.co/spXSPnPJFp

The two stars were initially hand-picked by WWE Hall of Famer Edge to be a part of Judgment Day. Priest made his way to the faction at WrestleMania 38 when The Rated R Superstar took on AJ Styles.

Just a few weeks later, Ripley embraced her dark side and became the third member of the group. However, the stable got rid of its leader when Finn Balor joined the cause.

Judgment Day will face The O.C. at WWE Crown Jewel

A Six-Man Tag Team Match is set for WWE Crown Jewel, where AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson will lock horns with Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

Judgment Day has been preying on Styles for a long time. The faction wanted to recruit The Phenomenal One and decided to beat him into submission. With no one to back him, AJ initially fell victim to the numbers game.

However, things changed on the October 10 edition of RAW when his former allies and two-time RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made their surprise returns to WWE. The trio cleared Judgment Day from the ring and reformed The O.C.

The two stables are now headed for a collision course this weekend. It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley influences the outcome of the encounter in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5.

