WWE star sends emotional message to Shawn Michaels and Triple H

A WWE star sends a message thanking Shawn Michaels and Triple for the most fulfilling year of his career.

Dijak first debuted in NXT in 2017. He had an impressive run then, and put on some stellar matches with the likes of Keith Lee. His performance earned him a main roster call-up, as part of the disastrous Retribution faction.

His run on the main roster was rather terrible, and after floundering for years, he finally returned to NXT a year later, with a new gimmick and presentation. Since then, he has done pretty well for himself and has found himself involved in important storylines.

Now, after completing one year since his NXT return, Dijak took to social media to thank Shawn Michaels and Triple H for their support.

"It’s been one year since we officially began what has turned out to be the most fulfilling year of my entire career. I am forever grateful to @ShawnMichaels, @TripleH, and everybody in @WWENXT for helping us bring this vision to life. Thanks everyone, we are just getting started."

Check out his tweet here:

The Undertaker joked that he was doing Shawn Michaels a favor with recent NXT appearance

Two weeks ago, NXT witnessed one of its biggest shows ever. Several names from the main roster showed up on NXT. Superstars such as Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and Paul Heyman all made an appearance.

One of the more surprising names to make an appearance was The Undertaker. The Phenom confronted and chokeslamed Bron Breakker, before raising Carmelo Hayes' hand to end the show.

The Godfather recently made an appearance on the Busted Open Radio, where he claimed that The Undertaker jokingly told him that he was doing Shawn Michaels a favor by showing up in NXT.

"Well, after seeing that (The Undertaker on NXT), I called him and I told him, I said, 'Hey bruh, you better be careful. You’re gonna take out those brand new knees.' He said, 'Nah, nah, nah. I just did Shawn a favor.'" [H/T POST Wrestling]

It will be interesting to see if fans will get to see more veterans and legends show up in NXT in the future.

