WWE star sends heartfelt message to Randy Orton after potential injury at Elimination Chamber

WWE star Samantha Irvin sent a message to Randy Orton during the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia.

The 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match proved to be a grueling contest, with all six participants engaging in hard-hitting action. In the closing moments of the bout, the last three competitors standing were Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Logan Paul. As the social media megastar reached for his infamous brass knuckles, The Viper swiftly executed an RKO out of nowhere, eliminating Paul, much to the delight of the majority of fans.

Samantha Irvin, who has previously faced issues with Logan Paul during the latter's rivalry with her fiancé Ricochet, shared the same sentiment. She took to X/Twitter, thanking Orton for eliminating the current United States Champion.

"THANK YOU, RANDY #WWEChamber," Samantha Irvin shared.

Check out her tweet below:

The 14-time World Champion showcased an impressive performance throughout the match. Despite potentially nursing an injured back, he displayed resilience and made it to the final two contestants in the match. However, just when it appeared that The Viper had the match within his grasp, Logan Paul returned and knocked out Orton with his brass knuckles. This turn of events allowed Drew McIntyre to capitalize and emerge victorious.

It will indeed be interesting to hear what The Viper has to say about the incident in the coming days.

