WWE star sends message after enormous milestone; has been involved with Chelsea Green before

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 07, 2025 01:34 GMT
Chelsea Green
Chelsea Green is the current Women's United States Champion (Image source: Chelsea's X account)

A WWE star who was previously associated with Chelsea Green just completed a major milestone. He confirmed it on his social media.

Robert Stone joined the WWE in 2019 and became a manager in NXT. During this time, he managed Chelsea Green, and the pair had been involved in many notable segments of the brand. He worked with Chelsea until she fired him as her manager. Stone then started working with Von Wagner until his release from the promotion. Since then, he has been trying to help NXT General Manager Ava behind the scenes.

Recently, Robert Stone took to social media to announce that he had just completed six years in WWE. He celebrated this milestone by sharing a video montage of himself.

"March celebrates 6 YEARS OF STONE in the WWE. As a gift to you here is a video montage of me doing what I do best…Getting the S#@! kicked out of me."
Check out his tweet here:

Chelsea Green would love to reunite with Robert Stone

Since returning to WWE, Chelsea Green has done well. She has established herself as one of the top acts in the company and even formed a tag team with Piper Niven. However, she has not reunited with Robert Stone yet.

During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, Chelsea praised Robert Stone and said she would love to be paired with him again.

"I would love, love, love to be paired with Robert [Stone]. I think we have the same mentality, and we work hard. We're always thinking about character stuff (...) Our minds don't shut off in that way. I would love to go back and run it back a little with Robert Stone. Bring him to the main roster. I think at the end of the day, people forget how talented he was in the ring as well. We get glimmers of it, but it's not the same. We need him back on the main roster, killing it," Green said.
It will be interesting to see if Robert Stone makes it to the main roster, where he can manage Chelsea Green again.

Edited by Angana Roy
