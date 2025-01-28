WWE star sends a message as JD McDonagh collapses backstage immediately after title match on RAW

A WWE star has sent a message about JD McDonagh on X following a horrifying accident on RAW. Chad Gable praised the Judgment Day member after he collapsed after an insane bump during a match.

On RAW tonight, McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio took on The War Raiders in a World Tag Team Championship match. At one point during the contest, JD suffered a scary accident as he hit his head on the commentary table. After the match, the Judgment Day member collapsed backstage, leaving fans worried for his well-being.

Shortly after, Chad Gable took to X to send a message praising JD McDonagh. Check out his tweet below:

"JD McDonagh is remarkable."

At this point, no concrete update has been shared on McDonagh's health. Fans are collectively praying for his well-being and hope WWE will share a positive update on the superstar soon.

McDonagh has been a mainstay on the red brand for quite some time now and has done well for himself as a member of The Judgment Day. He is a former World Tag Team Champion and an NXT Cruiserweight Champion. With WrestleMania looming, the last thing McDonagh wants is an injury that would keep him from action and force him to miss the mega event.

