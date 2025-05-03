WWE star heartbroken during tonight's releases; sends multiple cryptic tweets and takes aim at Roman Reigns

A WWE star's latest X/Twitter activity and his recent jibe at Roman Reigns took fans by surprise. Keanu Carver sent a bunch of cryptic posts on social media during tonight's release spree and seemingly took a shot at The OTC.
It seems NXT star Keanu Carver wasn't happy at all with tonight's WWE releases and expressed his frustration on social media. The star was left heartbroken after a plethora of stars were released from the promotion.
"Let a mfn real one go, dumb love always. love you brother 💔," he wrote.
Carver also posted a bunch of cryptic tweets and apparently took a shot at Roman Reigns. The OTC recently hinted that he voted for Donald Trump and extended his support towards him. Carver seemingly called out Reigns on the comment.
"These mfs ain ready for ts they dickeating these Samoan mfs who think they like that who be voting for trump n ain really like that."
Check out screengrabs of Carver's profanity-filled posts below:
Carver posted the following shortly after:
Roman Reigns recently said the following about Trump, a statement that seemingly didn't sit well with Carver:
“I support our president. Trump is one of those guys where he’s got a vast history and a huge background. He’s been in entertainment. He’s been in big business, politics. At this point, I’m supporting a bright future for our country." [H/T ABC]
Carver received lots of replies from WWE fans on his controversial tweets, with most of them supporting him. It won't be a surprise, though, if he ends up deleting some of them over the next few hours.