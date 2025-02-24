WWE star sends non-PG response to viral Maxxine Dupri post

  • home icon
By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Feb 24, 2025 03:30 GMT
Maxxine Dupri is part of Monday Night RAW (Credits: Maxxine Dupri on X)
Maxxine Dupri is part of Monday Night RAW (Credits: Maxxine Dupri on X)

Maxxine Dupri has been part of WWE since 2021. Recently, she has been making a name for herself, and fans are beginning to see a brighter future for her on Monday Night RAW, even with the competitive women’s division.

Dupri gained popularity after joining The Alpha Academy faction, which turned into a babyface stable after Chad Gable turned on them and went on to form a new group. Many in the WWE Universe feel her on-screen chemistry with fellow faction member Otis was striking and made for hilarious TV.

However, many might not know that Maxxine Dupri is dating Anthony Luke, who is also a professional wrestler. He is currently part of the WWE-based reality show LFG and has been with the Stamford-based promotion since April 2024, training at the Performance Center. Dupri and Luke announced their engagement in December 2024.

Recently, Maxxine Dupri wrestled against Zoey Starks on WWE Main Event, where the 27-year-old star showcased her new ring gear. A picture of Dupri from the match went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

Anthony Luke also reacted to the viral photo of his fiancée, quoting the image with a cheeky remark that left fans laughing.

“Gyyaattt damnnn 😜 we eating good in this household,” wrote Luke.

Check out the comment HERE!

Maxxine Dupri might be upset with Otis

Recently, a picture of Otis with Scarlett Bordeaux went viral online. Last week, the Smokeshow shared a photo with the 32-year-old star, where the former Money in the Bank winner sported the heel superstar's merchandise.

However, fans noticed Maxxine Dupri appeared upset with her on-screen connection to another woman, who was also seen in the background, seemingly jealous of his interaction with Scarlett Bordeaux.

The 27-year-old star might confront the tag team specialist for the same at tonight's edition of the red brand and could kick off a new storyline.

With WrestleMania approaching, it will be interesting to see if the creative team has something big planned for Dupri and her faction, The Alpha Academy.

Edited by Harish Raj S
