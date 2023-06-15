WWE Star sends warning to Dominik Mysterio

Has Dominik Mysterio finally bitten off more than he can chew?

The Judgment Day member's character has made a dramatic shift in 2023 after spending a brief time in prison on Christmas after trying to invade the Mysterio family home.

But now Mysterio seems to have gotten too cocky for his own good and has caught the attention of the Don of NXT, who is currently spending time in jail, Tony D'Angelo.

The NXT Superstar took to social media this afternoon to inform Mysterio that once he's out of jail, he wants to meet, tweeting out:

"@DomMysterio35 Tony wants to meet when he's out," Tony D'Angelo said in a tweet.

While this kind of tweet could be perceived as harmless by many people, coming from someone with a history like Tony D'Angelo has had, it can only spell trouble for Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio's initial tweet to Tony D'Angelo likely resulted in this response

As for what caught the attention of Tony D'Angelo in the first place, it appears that Dominik Mysterio's tweet that he sent out last night during WWE NXT is the likely culprit.

Mysterio sent a tweet to D'Angelo to inform him that in prison, only the strong survive, tweeting out:

"Only the strong survive... *Scales emoji* X *Flag of Italy emoji* @TonyDangeloWWE," Dominik said in a tweet.

Before this tweet got to Tony D'Angelo, Mysterio's tweet was seen by the acting Don of NXT, Channing Lorenzo, who didn't seem to take too kindly to The Judgment Day member's words either, tweeting back:

"U spent a day in the slammer…my guy has been in there for weeks. The Don is built for it. He’ll survive. #FreeTonyD," Channing Lorenzo said in a quote tweet.

What do you make of Tony D'Angelo's tweet? Do you think Dominik Mysterio needs to watch his back when the NXT Superstar gets out of jail? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

