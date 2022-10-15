"Jealousy is a very ugly look on you" - WWE Superstar delivers warning to LA Knight ahead of his first match on SmackDown

Former NXT star LA Knight, formerly known as Max Dupri, is set to battle Maximum Male Models member Mansoor tonight on WWE SmackDown. Ahead of their match, Knight received a message from his former stablemate.

Maximum Male Models is now comprised of Mansoor, Mace, and Maxxine Dupri. LA Knight grew frustrated with the group for always posing for photographs and said that this wasn't for him anymore. Knight punched Mansoor in the midsection backstage during last week's edition of the blue brand.

Ahead of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Maximum Male Models sent out a warning to the former NXT star.

Maxine Dupri is LA Knight's storyline sister and revealed that their mother has officially disowned him. Mace added that the "LA Knight" moniker was "stupid" and claimed that Mansoor hadn't slept since the attack.

Mansoor then issued a warning to LA ahead of their bout tonight on SmackDown in a WWE Digital Exclusive.

"LA, I need you to understand something," said Mansoor. "Yes, I have been losing sleep, it has been bothering me and I'm breaking out. But it's because I couldn't figure out why. I couldn't understand why the CEO of Maximum Male Models was so upset with the Maximum Male Models modelling. It made no sense to me." [00:39 - 00:55]

Mansoor then claimed that LA was jealous like the fans and that it was an ugly look on the 39-year-old.

"It came to me in a flash," said Mansoor. "The reason you resent us LA, is for the exact same reason that all these disgusting, grotesque, acne-ridden sweat-hog mutants in these arenas and on the internet resent us. Jealousy. And jealouy is a very ugly look on you LA." [00:56 - 01:12]

Bill Apter says LA Knight can now be himself again in WWE

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently commented on Knight leaving Maximum Male Models and claimed that he never seemed like a good fit for the group.

Apter added that the former NXT star now has the chance to climb to the top of the SmackDown roster.

"It was great to see that LA Knight could be himself again. His male model manager role never felt like a good fit. He's really a good competitor and I hope we see him climb to the top on the smackdown roster," Apter said.

The only title LA Knight has won during his WWE career is the Million Dollar Championship in NXT. It will be interesting to see if the former IMPACT Wrestling Champion turns into a much bigger star in the company now that he's been given his old gimmick back.

