WWE star shares email for bookings; seemingly released

A WWE Superstar has seemingly departed the promotion judging by his latest tweet in which he shared his booking information. The star in question is Brooks Jensen.

Brooks Jensen is the son of wrestling veteran Bull Buchanan, who wrestled for World Wrestling Entertainment during 1997-2003. Jensen signed a deal with the company three years ago. He hadn't competed since his loss to Oba Femi on the March 12, 2024 edition of NXT.

Jensen has now changed his Twitter bio which contains his email for potential bookings. He also tweeted out his email as can be seen below:

Brooks Jensen talks about his WWE tryout

Last year, Brooks Jensen appeared on Scoop Slammed and opened up about his 2021 tryout for the global wrestling giant. He described the training schedule as 'brutal'. Check out his comments below:

"I get to the Performance Center for the tryout, and I don't know who the other three people were, but in this tryout, it was myself, Bodi Hayward, Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, Brutus Creed, and Tony D'Angelo," Jensen said. "But yeah, the training was brutal. It was...I want to say...200 push-ups, 200 squats, 200 situps, 200 get-ups, and get back down, and then that was just a warm-up. It was just full of cardio, just running in a ring, doing rolls, staying to the basics because I assume...Trick did train a little before he got there, but I was the only indie wrestler there. So this was kind of the start of what you see now as a modern-day college athlete trying out." [H/T WrestlingInc]

In a previous tweet, Jensen had taken a shot at his booking by stating that Dave Meltzer could talk about it on his Dark Side of the Ring episode. It remains to be seen what's next for the 22-year-old star now that he's seemingly departed WWE.

