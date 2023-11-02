WWE star shares hilarious video of her quietly avoiding the violence on RAW

Chelsea Green and Natalya faced off in a Trick or Street Fight on WWE RAW this past Monday. A WWE star recently shared a funny clip of her trying to avoid the mayhem during the match on social media.

It was a Halloween special for the red brand on Monday, with several stars dressing up on television and social media. Green dressed up as Bret Hart, while Natalya went into their match as a bunny. Piper Niven, who was at ringside, mocked Nattie by dressing as her father, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.

The match between the two superstars spilled outside the ring, with Green using a trashcan to incapacitate Natalya. As the violence escalated, Alicia Taylor quietly avoided getting brought into it and was caught on camera. She shared the video on her Instagram story captioned.

"I'm just gonna tip toe to safety ..."

Alicia Taylor shared this on her Instagram stories.

Alicia Taylor filled in for Samantha Irvin, who missed Monday's episode of RAW. Taylor has been pulling double duty with NXT and the main roster as a backup for Irvin or Mike Rome on WWE SmackDown.

Chelsea Green was victorious on WWE RAW

After a back-and-forth match between Natalya and Chelsea Green, the numbers game caught up with the former SmackDown Women's Champion. Piper Niven's interference helped Green capitalize and hit the UnPrettyHer on Natalya for the win.

The rivalry between the Women's Tag Team Champions and Natalya might be far from over. However, Piper and Green have their hands full since they recently defended their titles against Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne at NXT Halloween Havoc Night Two.

Green also has some unfinished business with Shotzi on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see who the Women's Tag Team Champs will defend their titles against next.

Who should be the next challengers for the Women's Tag Team Championship? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think