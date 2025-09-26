WWE star shares injury update: "Doesn't look good"

A popular former WWE champion recently took to social media to share a major update on his injury status. The star also shared a brutal photo of his injury. The name in question is Andre Chase of NXT.

After Chase U disbanded last year, Andre Chase did everything to bring back his stable. He succeeded in his efforts, but none of the star's former teammates returned to the group. Instead, Chase U was reformed with Andre, Uriah Conners, and Kale Dixon.

On this week's NXT, Conners and Dixon were present in a backstage segment alongside Andre Chase, in which the latter was shown with a tape on his nose and a bruised eye. The exact reason behind his injury was not revealed on the show. However, he told Dixon that he was going way too fast, seemingly suggesting that the injury happened while they were driving to the show.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion recently took to Instagram to send a message about this injury. He uploaded a couple of photos from this week's developmental show and wrote that his injury wasn't looking good.

"This doesn’t look good guys 🤕#wwenxt," he wrote.

Andre Chase felt lost after his WWE faction disbanded

Andre Chase lost the number one contendership match for the NXT Championship against Ridge Holland in November 2024, which also determined the future of his stable, Chase U.

Following this massive loss, Andre took to X/Twitter, doubting his ability to win the NXT Championship. He also wrote that he had nothing left and felt lost after his faction disbanded.

"Maybe I can’t win the big one.. I was one second away from challenging for the #WWENXT Championship.. Now I have nothing. How can I lead when I feel so lost?" he wrote.

It will be interesting to see what Shawn Michaels has planned for Andre Chase going forward in the developmental brand.

