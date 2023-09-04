WWE star shares rare personal update to celebrate wedding anniversary 

Megan Morant has become a popular name in WWE after the star revealed that she was set to donate a kidney to a stranger back in July.

The new host of The Bump returned to work not long after her surgery and has since become more open with the WWE Universe. She has also gained a lot of popularity since the move, and has now taken over from Kayla Braxton on the company's weekly show called The Bump.

As part of a new update on Instagram, Megan shared a rare personal image and story about her partner as the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary. She explained in the post that her partner was set to move away before the couple decided to move in together and embark on a wild life as a duo.

The wrestling world was unaware that Megan was married since she rarely shares any kind of updates about her life outside of the ring, but it seems that this post has gained a lot of interaction with several stars also commenting.

Many WWE Superstars have reacted to Megan Morant's rare personal update

Many WWE Superstars have shared their congratulations with the couple following Megan's update including Raquel Rodriguez, Kayla Braxton, Adam Pearce and Samantha Irwin.

There are a lot of couples in the company who choose to shy away from the spotlight because they prefer to live separate lives and keep their partners out of the media if it means that they are spared the reaction of the wrestling world.

Morant currently works as a backstage interviewer on SmackDown as well as one of the hosts of The Bump. Morant replaced Kayla Braxton last month after it was decided that she would push forward in her role as a member of the announce team on SmackDown.

Everyone at Sportskeeda sends out their congratulations to Megan Morant on her wedding anniversary.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena