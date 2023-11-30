WWE star shares a sarcastic reaction after Alexa Bliss gives birth to baby girl

WWE backstage correspondent Kayla Braxton recently reacted to the news of Alexa Bliss giving birth to a baby girl.

Prior to her hiatus from the company, Bliss faced Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Royal Rumble 2023. During the bout, Bliss was distracted by clips played on the screen from a mysterious Uncle Howdy. This led her to attack the referees during the match and hence force a disqualification, thus allowing Belair to retain her title. After the premium live event, Bliss took time off from in-ring competition due to her real-life pregnancy.

Recently, both Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, shared the news of the birth of their baby girl, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera.

Taking to social media, WWE star Kayla Braxton reacted to the heartfelt update as she congratulated the couple and mentioned how happy she is for the duo. Braxton also sarcastically threw in some babysitting advice for the couple.

"This makes me so happy!!! Congrats, @alexa_bliss_wwe_ and @ryancabrera!! If you ever need a babysitter... I hear there's great websites for that!! Love y'all! Can't wait to meet her!," wrote Braxton.

Check out a screengrab of Kayla Braxton's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss had previously spoken about her return to the company

Former SmackDown and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss previously shared an update on her return to the company.

While speaking in an interview with The Messenger, Bliss mentioned that following the birth of her child, she would take her time getting back to her best, and only then, would she think about returning to the ring.

She further stated that she might not 'bounce back' as fast as she is expecting, but she wouldn't rush either to get back into the squared circle.

"I probably won’t bounce back as fast as I hope. I’m going to get to working out and doing all that stuff and get to where I need to be, you know, to have time. [I’ll have] the first fundamental months with the baby before thinking about trying to rush back to work."

It will be exciting to see when will Alexa Bliss makes her way back to the ring in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes