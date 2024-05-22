  • home icon
  • WWE star shares two-word message on Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews' non-PG romantic photo

WWE star shares two-word message on Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews' non-PG romantic photo

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified May 22, 2024 04:29 GMT
Ripley and Buddy (via Matthews' Instagram)

A WWE Superstar has reacted to Buddy Matthews' non-PG photo with Rhea Ripley on Instagram. The star in question is Ricochet.

Buddy and Rhea Ripley have been together for over two years at this point. They got engaged in August 2023 and shared the pictures on Instagram.

Buddy Matthews' new post caught a lot of attention on Instagram. The romantic photo shows Matthews lying on top of Mami. The post received a response from WWE Superstar Ricochet.

Check out his comment below:

Ricochet's comment (via Matthews' Instagram)

Rhea Ripley's thoughts on Buddy Matthews working for AEW

Matthews was let go by WWE along with several other talents in 2021. A few months later, he signed with All Elite Wrestling and has been working for the promotion ever since.

In an interview with Logan Paul on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Ripley opened up about Matthews' AEW stint. Here's what she had to say about the same:

"Like you’re different and connecting with the crowd on a certain way, you’re obviously skyrocketing to the top. When for him, he’s been in WWE. He’s been wrestling for over 10 years. I think maybe over 15 years. He’s been wrestling for a long, long time and he knows that like when he was in WWE, he hit a peak there. And then over in AEW as well, he’s doing well and it’s slowly growing. Like The House of Black is slowly growing and getting more steam, but he also knows that at the end of the day, that the platform that I’m on, this might make a lot of people mad, but it’s obviously higher." [H/T - WrestleTalk]
youtube-cover

Rhea Ripley is currently on a hiatus due to an injury. She had to vacate her Women's World Title on WWE RAW before going on a break and Becky Lynch ended up winning the belt in a battle royal.

