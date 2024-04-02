WWE star shares update to worried fans after hitting his head hard while landing on Dominik Mysterio on RAW

A WWE star has shared an update on his well-being to concerned fans after a scary spot with Dominik Mysterio on RAW.

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, The Judgment Day took on #DIY and The New Day. At one point during the contest, Johnny Gargano executed a dive on Dominik Mysterio, who was right in front of the announce table.

In a scary spot, Gargano hit his head hard on the side of the announce table, leaving fans concerned for the WWE Superstar.

He has now shared an update on his well-being via his Twitter handle. Here's what Gargano wrote:

"Appreciate the concern, y'all! I'm good! And all I'm going to say.. is if I'm taking risks like this on #WWERAW... Imagine what I'm gonna do in that Ladder Match at #WrestleManiaXL! Let's get nuts! 🤪"

Dominik Mysterio had the last laugh when all was said and done. Ultimately, Damian Priest hit a Razor's Edge on Tommaso Ciampa to pick up a big win for his team.

The three teams are set to compete in a huge Six-Pack Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen if The Judgment Day manages to leave 'Mania with the belts or if fans get to see new champions crowned.

