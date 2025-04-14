WWE star who shocked The Undertaker with insane move breaks silence; addresses origins

WWE's new show, WWE LFG (Legends and Future Greats), is Triple H's way of showing the world what it takes to become a superstar. One of the show's major attractions, Bayley Humphrey, recently commented on her move that shocked even The Undertaker.

Ad

Bayley Humphrey is another rising talent on the show who is being mentored by The Undertaker. She, along with a lot of other talent, has been training under WWE legends as a part of the show.

She recently gained a lot of praise for her new move that even shocked The Deadman. She recently took to X (fka Twitter) to comment on her new move and revealed its origins.

"Someone showed me this move from @theirondemon Shane Mercer, and I just had to do it! I will destroy everyone with it and to honor him I think I’ll call it…; The Mercy Kill. ; Shane, thanks for coming up with the coolest move ever!" Wrote Bayley.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's great to see the new talent pay homage to the originator of the move that they're using, and it's nice to see Shane Mercer get the appreciation he deserves. Fans are really excited to see what lies ahead for The Deadman's prodigy.

The Undertaker was shocked after seeing Bayley's finisher

The Undertaker is featured as a coach on WWE LFG, along with Bubba Ray Dudley and Mickie James. Taker mentors and guides the new rising talents on the show and helps them become future WWE stars.

Ad

Undertaker was shocked to see his prodigy, Bayley Humphrey, hit a move she calls the Mercy Kill. The move is a brutal one that looks like a combination of a powerbomb and a spinebuster.

Expand Tweet

It is a big thing to get so much appreciation from a legend like Undertaker. Fans are really excited to see what is next for Bayley as she begins her quest to become a future great.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More