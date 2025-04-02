WWE star shockingly relinquishes her title

A WWE star has been on a meteoric rise in the company. However, she has now decided to relinquish her title.

Stephanie Vaquer's rise has been astronomical since she joined WWE last year. She won the NXT Women's North American Championship at Vengeance Day and then went on to defeat Giulia for the Women's Title at Roadblock to become a double champion. She had already proven herself to be a fighting champion when she defended both titles in separate matches last week on the black and silver brand,

Tonight on WWE NXT, Stephanie Vaquer and Ava kicked off the show. She announced that in the interest of fairness, Stephanie would be relinquishing the NXT Women's North American Title, and a new champion would be decided in a six-woman ladder match at Stand & Deliver 2025. She also announced that qualifying matches for this ladder match would start tonight.

Stephanie was on board with the decision on the condition that she got to choose who she would face for the NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver 2025. Ava agreed with her. Jordynne Grace interrupted them to shoot her shot and challenge Stephanie for the title. Jaida Parker also came out to the ring to claim a title shot. After a heated exchange between Parker and Grace, a brawl broke out between the women.

It will be interesting to see who will be the next NXT Women's North American Champion.

