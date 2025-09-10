WWE Star Shockingly Returns; Major Match Set For Next Week

A top WWE star made his shocking return this week. He will compete in a major match next week.Carmelo Hayes first made a name for himself in NXT, where he won the North American Championship and the NXT Title. After several impressive performances on the black and silver brand, he moved up to the main roster, where he has spent the past several months.Tonight on WWE NXT, DIY were in the ring, where they revealed that it had been 10 years since they tagged on the brand. They were interrupted by Trick Williams, who called himself the greatest NXT star of all time. The TNA World Champion said that DIY was able to get the better of him last week, but he is not alone this week. Carmelo Hayes' music hit, and he came out to the ring. Hayes started off by putting Trick Williams in his place, saying that people like DIY built the black and silver brand, and the latter was squatting in their house.Trick Williams said that he will squat wherever he wants. As they were arguing, Tommaso Ciampa asked them who was the older brother and the younger brother in their duo. Melo asked him to shut up and reminded DIY of the number of times they stabbed each other in the back. Gargano then challenged them to a match at NXT Homecoming next week.Carmelo Hayes Has Been Tagging With The Miz on WWE SmackDownCarmelo Hayes has been a part of the SmackDown brand for the past several months. Since arriving on the blue brand, he has been involved in some pretty decent matches. In recent weeks, he has been tagging with The Miz in a tag team called Melo Don't Miz. They have even been successful as a team so far.Last week on SmackDown, Melo tried to get himself a United States Championship opportunity, but Miz intervened and asked Nick Aldis to grant them a tag title match against the Wyatt Sicks.It will be interesting to see how The Miz feels about Carmelo Hayes appearing in WWE NXT tonight.