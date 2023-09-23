WWE star shows off injury and promises legal action against management; was attacked by Nia Jax

Nia Jax has not made herself too popular since returning, having attacked stars on two WWE RAWs one after the other. Now, though, she might be in trouble if the star she attacked brings accusations against her. As it is, the star has already sent a notification to WWE management. Now, it remains to be seen how they deal with what Chelsea Green is saying.

Green was in a match teaming with Piper Niven, facing Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler on this week's episode of WWE RAW. Unfortunately for her, it didn't go the way she wanted. She was confronted by a rampaging Nia Jax who assaulted her, leaving her prone in the trail of destruction that Jax left.

The star was furious and showed off a hematoma on her elbow, saying it showed up after WWE RAW. She also told the company's management team to prepare paperwork. Triple H might even have to show up to deal with her accusations, but that remains to be seen.

"This MAJOR hematoma popped up after #MondayNightRaw … my legal team and I have yet to decide the cause, but rest assured we WILL be taking action. @WWE management, prepare the paperwork!!!!"

Expand Tweet

In the comments, she added that she was not sure if Stark, Baszler, or Nia Jax had caused it, but given her other accusations against the returning star, it's safe to say that she might not be too happy with her.

What are your thoughts on this situation? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star