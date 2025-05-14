WWE star shows off new look following recent reunion; Ava announces return

Ava announced a major return for next week. A WWE star also showed off his new look.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors were in Ava's office. They informed her that Chase University was back. The NXT General Manager told them they could have their first tag team match next week, and the duo was excited.

Andre Chase walked in with new attire, and they informed them of the news. The Rock's daughter then let them know that they would face the returning OTM next week, and Chase was visibly upset about this.

Andre Chase founded Chase University a few years ago. The group quickly became popular and was growing. However, they were forced to disband last year after Chase lost his match to Ridge Holland. Since then, Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne have been released from the company.

For the past few weeks, Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon tried to convince Chase to bring back Chase University. He finally agreed after Thea Hail told him about his influence on her growth. Since then, Chase University has already had a couple of backstage segments.

It will be interesting to see if more members will get added to Chase U in the future.

