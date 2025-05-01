WWE star shows off scary injury

A major WWE Superstar recently shared a graphic picture of his brutal injury. He took to social media to share an update following this week's NXT.

Osiris Griffin (formerly known as Joshua Black) debuted as part of the mysterious DarkState faction, which also includes Dion Lennox, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars. The group made their first appearance at the Vengeance Day in February 2025, attacking NXT Champion Oba Femi.

DarkState officially revealed their mission statement in March, establishing themselves as a disruptive force tired of waiting for opportunities. The heel stable emphasized their desire to reshape the black-and-silver brand according to their will.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the erstwhile Joshua Black posted a graphic photo following a brutal finger injury that needed stitches. The WWE star declared his unwavering resolve and the unstoppable nature of his DarkState group.

"I'll get re-stitched every week if I have to. Nothing is gonna stop us 🤷🏽‍♂️ #WWENXT," he wrote.

You can check out Griffin's sensitive post here.

Osiris Griffin and his DarkState teammates made their in-ring debut as a unit at WWE live event

At the NXT House Show on April 5, 2025, all four members of the DarkState faced Uriah Connors, Javier Bernal, Drako Knox, and Drake Morreaux in an eight-man tag team bout. In their debut match as a unit, Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin defeated their opponents.

Later, at the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event, the erstwhile Joshua Black, Lennox, and Shugars secured a massive victory over Tony D'Angelo, Luca Crusifino, and Channing Lorenzo of The D'Angelo Family. Even on the April 22, 2025, edition of NXT, Griffin teamed up with Dion Lennox to defeat Je'Von Evans and Myles Borne in a tag team match.

Next week on the Tuesday night show, the DarkState faction is set to take on Tank Ledger, Hank Walker, and Joe Hendry in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

Given his finger injury, only time will tell if Osiris Griffin will be part of the multi-man bout on the upcoming black-and-silver episode.

