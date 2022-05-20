WWE RAW star Sonya Deville hits back at corruption claims (Exclusive)

Former WWE Official Sonya Deville has responded to claims that she was corrupt during her time as an authority figure on RAW and SmackDown.

The ex-Tough Enough competitor took on the role at the start of 2021, returning from a hiatus enforced by a scary incident involving a fan the previous August. Deville started as a neutral general manager, slowly becoming more heelish over the next few months.

Her most memorable feuds in the role came against Naomi, whom she prevented from getting ahead on SmackDown, and current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Sonya Deville's actions in both feuds led to several people calling her out for being "corrupt," with her eventually getting fired as an official.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, she claimed she did her job well and stopped various WWE Superstars from manipulating her:

"I just don't understand how it's corruption. I did nothing but give opportunities where opportunities were fit and where they weren't, I didn't give them," Sonya Deville said. "So, sorry that I wasn't a pushover and I didn't just allow the superstars to manipulate and persuade me in whatever they may want and need that day. I stayed true to myself and I made the decisions that I felt were just." [1:47-2:07]

You can check out the entire interview below:

Sonya Deville felt she did a great job of managing both her roles in WWE

WWE @WWE Today we remember the highs and lows (mostly lows) of @SonyaDevilleWWE 's time as a WWE Official. Today we remember the highs and lows (mostly lows) of @SonyaDevilleWWE's time as a WWE Official. https://t.co/aP882pOA2O

Towards her latter months as a WWE Official, Deville started wrestling more often, mainly through the aforementioned feuds against Naomi and Bianca Belair. She even challenged for the RAW Women's Title recently.

Continuing in the same interview, the former NXT star claimed she did well in balancing both her roles:

"I think I did a great job of managing both that and being an in-ring competitor. Honestly, if I wasn't me, I'd be envious of me." [2:08-2:16]

Following the termination of her contract as a WWE Official, Sonya Deville will look to rise up the card without some of the tactics she previously used.

