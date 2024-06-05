WWE star spotted with a crutch; details of injury officially revealed

A WWE star was spotted with a crutch during a live event. New details about her injury have come to light.

Karmen Petrovic is one of the young prospects in NXT who has been impressive during her time on television. She was even part of the Breakout Tournament. Although she didn't win, she delivered an impressive performance. Hence, when Natalya went to NXT to compete against Lola Vice, she chose Karmen Petrovic to be in her corner for her NXT Underground match.

Since then, Natalya has been busy mentoring Karmen Petrovic. The two of them even teamed up together recently to defeat Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Karmen was set to compete against Izzi Dame. However, Natalya took her place in the match and was spotted with crutches as she came down to the ring. NXT commentators Vic Joseph and Booker T then confirmed that Petrovic had indeed suffered an injury during a live event over the weekend, so Natalya replaced her in this match.

Natalya didn't have the best time in the ring on RAW, but the self-proclaimed BOAT defeated Izzi Dame.

