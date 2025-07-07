WWE star Stephanie Vaquer breaks the internet; sends personal message

Stephanie Vaquer has been one of the top stars in WWE's women's division over the last year. She signed with WWE last year in July and has been consistently involved in top storylines since. She recently posted a picture in an outfit on her Instagram Story that broke the internet.
Stephanie made her on-screen debut in WWE in September last year. Since then, she has won the NXT North American Championship and the NXT Women's Championship. She made history by becoming the first woman to hold both titles simultaneously and even defended them on the same night.
Ever since she lost her NXT Women's Championship, she has been an active member of the RAW roster. She even competed in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in Los Angeles last month.
She posted the picture on her story with a Spanish song in the background. Many fans believe it to be a cryptic personal message telling that she's the best version of herself now. The lyrics translate into:
"And this is not because of egocentrism But I am the best... Of the versions of myself."
Fans are expecting her to win the Battle Royal at Evolution.
Stephanie Vaquer provides injury update following recent scare
Stephanie Vaquer made her main roster debut on the RAW after WrestleMania episode. She won her first match as an official member of the red brand show when she beat Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in a MITB qualifying match.
She then faced Asuka in the first round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. During her match with The Empress of Tomorrow, Stephanie seemed to be struggling with her knee. Fans were concerned regarding her status after the match. Stephanie then took to Instagram to provide an update on her injury.
"You know you’re home when they take care of you. ❤️ Don’t worry, my knee is fine 🙏just some maintenance. I just wanted to show you the little drama I made 😂 Big thanks to the WWE medical staff… love you guys! 🫶 " she wrote.
Fans are glad that Stephanie Vaquer is fine now. It'll be interesting to see what La Primera does next as a member of the RAW roster.
