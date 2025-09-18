WWE star Stephanie Vaquer reflects on canceled Clash in Paris match: "I'm so sad"

WWE star Stephanie Vaquer revealed how she felt after her Clash in Paris match was scrapped. The 32-year-old has been the company's breakout star this year.
Vaquer was scheduled for a huge title match against Naomi at Clash in Paris. However, the match did not happen as the champion was pregnant and took time off, relinquishing the title. Stephanie and IYO SKY will now compete for the vacant Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza.
During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Vaquer mentioned that she was upset about the match being shelved. However, she pointed out that it turned out great in the long run. The star felt Wrestlepalooza was a huge show for WWE's relationship with ESPN, and she was fortunate to have a place on the match card. La Primera also revealed that it was her dad's birthday, and he will be at the venue watching her live.
"Everything happens for a reason. When they said you're not going to Clash in Paris, I'm so sad. I was so sad." She continued, "Everything changed about that. I'm sad for the match, but I'm happy for Naomi. But I'm so sad. But I think it's better because I have more time for training, focused. Next match is with IYO. Amazing, she's amazing. So, facing IYO, on ESPN, big show with WWE Wrestlepalooza. It's really amazing. It's my dad's birthday, and he'll come for the first time for my match live. So everything is perfect."
Stephanie Vaquer got a huge win on RAW
Ahead of her title match at Wrestlepalooza, Stephanie Vaquer was in a singles match against Kairi Sane this week on RAW.
The match was made official when The Kabuki Warriors confronted Stephanie backstage in front of General Manager, Adam Pearce. La Primera smashed her opponent with the Devil’s Kiss and finally hit the SVB for the win.
Things heated up after the encounter when Asuka showed up, ready to attack Stephanie Vaquer. IYO SKY got in the way and stopped The Empress of Tomorrow from attacking Vaquer.
