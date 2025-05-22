WWE star to still be active despite horrific RAW injury, Stevie Richards speculates

Former WWE Superstar and ECW legend Stevie Richards speculated about the future of a recently injured RAW star. Richards believes the talent could still be active on television despite the severity of the injury.

On Monday's episode of RAW, Zoey Stark faced Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane in a Triple Threat qualifying match for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Stark suffered a gruesome injury to her right knee during the contest after landing awkwardly in the middle of the ring.

Stark was trying to use her trademark Missile Dropkick, but seemingly didn't fully commit and twisted her knee. She's expected to undergo surgery and miss a long period of time. However, Stevie Richards believes WWE could still use her on television, which will help her new character.

"She's been doing the Right to Censor-type thing of trying to censor everybody and everything. If they really wanted to, now you don't have to work, you can just do promos. Do this and put a new light on the women's division," he said on The Stevie Richards Show. (4:05 - 4:19)

Over the past few months, Stark has suffered many setbacks. Pure Fusion Collective broke up following Sonya Deville's departure in February. Shayna Baszler was released earlier this month, and now Stark's knee injury has sidelined her for a long period.

Zoey Stark shares an update with the WWE Universe

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Zoey Stark confirmed her injury and thanked everyone who sent her messages of love and support. Stark added that she would be out for a while but was looking forward to coming back and putting the injury behind her.

"Wow the love and support means more to me than you'll ever know! What hurts more than my knee is knowing I wont be able to perform for all of you for a while. I LOVE what I do and I'm blessed to do this. As the saying goes, the comeback is greater than the setback. Love you guys #StarkMarks," Stark tweeted.

It will be interesting to see if WWE calls up an NXT star to fill the void Stark has left on the main roster. Several injured stars on the red brand, like Asuka and Kiana James, are rumored to be returning as well.

