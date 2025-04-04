WWE star still "hates" CM Punk over 2010 incident (Exclusive)

CM Punk has been a polarizing figure throughout his WWE career. In an exclusive interview, Dominik Mysterio shared his in-character thoughts on how The Best in the World traumatized him as a child.

On March 12, 2010, Punk confronted Rey Mysterio on SmackDown in the build-up to their WrestleMania 26 match. Rey's son Dominik, daughter Aalyah, and wife Angie were in the ring when a furious Punk slapped the masked superstar and threatened to fight him.

Dominik, who was 12 years old when the segment took place, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta about Punk. He took several digs at the 46-year-old and claimed the popular WWE star is older than he says.

"Why does everyone bring up CM Punk?" Dominik asked. "I hate CM Punk. I hate CM Punk. Why? Because he's old. He disappeared for, what, 30 years and came back and he's now, what, 60, and he's still wrestling. He tortured me when I was a kid. I was 12 years old and he was probably like, what, 45 at the time, maybe 50, so, like, I don't know." [5:30 – 5:55]

Watch the video above to hear Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan discuss a wide range of topics, including John Cena's heel turn and Paige's possible WWE comeback. They also addressed JD McDonagh's absence, Finn Balor's Intercontinental Championship pursuit, and whether Dominik could face Rhea Ripley one day.

Dominik Mysterio thinks something is wrong with CM Punk

The SmackDown segment largely revolved around Punk intimidating Rey Mysterio in front of his family. At the time, The Voice of the Voiceless portrayed a villainous cult leader who wanted Rey to join his Straight Edge Society faction.

All these years later, Dominik continued his criticism of Punk by questioning why he thought it was okay to torment him and his sister back in 2010:

"I don't like CM Punk. He traumatized me as a kid. Who does that to a 12-year-old? What's wrong with him?" [6:06 – 6:13]

In December 2023, Punk defeated Dominik at a live event in his first WWE match in almost a decade. The two men have not yet faced each other in a televised singles bout.

