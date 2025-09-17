WWE star is being subtly buried by Triple H's booking, says veteran (Exclusive)

The WWE roster is filled with several physically intimidating stars, who seem unstoppable in the ring. However, one particular star is being subtly buried by the booking, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.
The star being talked about is Bronson Reed, who is a part of The Vision. Over the last few weeks, he has often been portrayed as the victim during tussles with other stars like Roman Reigns and the Usos. Bill Apter thinks that this is a result of bad booking, believing that this is undermining the powerful star's intimidating presence.
Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist stated:
"One thing that bothers me about the Brons, is that Bronson Reed, who is that killer looking monster, he is the one getting killed on their side all the time. Have you noticed that? They shouldn't be able to clothesline him over the ropes. They shouldn't be able to do anything to him. They even pick him up and body slam him. He is the fall guy of the Brons."
WWE veteran Vince Russo thinks Bronson Reed needs a better storyline
According to Vince Russo, Bronson Reed could be much more over with fans if he was given a proper direction in terms of storylines.
Speaking on an episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated:
"Again, Chris, you and I have this conversation over and over and over again, you're not going to get anybody over with just wrestling, bro. You're not. He could do a thousand Tsunamis, there's gotta be more to it than that." [From 02:52 – 03:11]
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Bronson Reed down the line in WWE.
