WWE star suddenly pinned 3 days after winning major championship

A popular WWE star was pinned in the middle of the ring only three days after winning a major tag team championship.

Humberto Carrillo, one-half of the newly crowned AAA World Tag Team Champions, suffered a surprising loss in singles action on WWE Speed. The 29-year-old Mexican star challenged El Grande Americano for the Speed Championship after winning the latest tournament. However, the member of Los Garza was pinned with just over a minute left in the five-minute time-limit match.

The bout was taped at the Performance Center as part of WWE's Twitter-Exclusive series. It was Berto's first major singles match since the Los Garza tag team triumphed three days ago on June 15. Carrillo almost sealed the victory over his opponent when Americano countered with a headbutt. He used what appeared to be a weapon hidden inside his mask. The impact shocked Berto long enough for Americano to score the pinfall.

Trending

This marked Americano’s first successful title defense since capturing the Speed Championship from Dragon Lee in May. Americano has been champion for only 43 days as of now and remains the fourth wrestler to hold the belt.

Berto’s loss wouldn’t affect his tag title reign, but it surely left a scratch. The high-flying megastar started to build a wave of momentum after his team’s dramatic title win in Monterrey, Mexico. It was a victory that had fans calling Los Garza one of wrestling’s most exciting duos.

You can watch the match below on X:

Expand Tweet

Still, the loss serves as a reminder of the unforgiving nature of WWE’s fast-paced Speed division. Five minutes is all it takes to turn a winning momentum into a tough loss. For now, Berto will have to regroup and possibly focus on maintaining the tag title right where they are.

Why WWE’s Speed Division is a must-watch?

The Speed division in WWE is quietly turning into one of the most unpredictable and entertaining parts of the company. With its five-minute time restriction, where each second counts, something could show up, from upsets to controversial finishes.

It’s the perfect stage for growing stars to shine and veterans to outsmart their rivals in the blink of an eye. Matches are brief, intense, and often result in ways fans don’t expect. For fans who miss old-school surprises and fast-paced motion, the Speed Division might just be the most exciting thing WWE is doing right now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santasri Mondal A BCA graduate worked as a wrestling static content writer at Sportskeeda from March 2023 to May 2025 and started as a wrestling real-time content writer at Sportskeeda from June 2025. Know More