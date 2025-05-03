WWE star suffers injury during SmackDown

A horrifying injury took place during WWE SmackDown tonight, continuing the injury woes the company has been going through recently. This is only the latest in a long list of setbacks.

Ad

In the last few weeks, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and a few other stars have suffered injuries, resulting in them needing to take time away from the company. Now, another star has suffered an injury while WWE SmackDown was ongoing. Elton Prince injured himself during the show.

The star was part of a tag team match as Pretty Deadly faced Fraxiom tonight during WWE SmackDown. During the match, there was a bad moment where Nathan Frazer landed badly on Prince's face during a shooting star press. The star was hurt, and there was a botch in the pin attempt that followed. But what happened after that was even more worrying, as the star looked unsteady for the rest of the match. He tagged out, and Kit Wilson came in.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

He was busted open during the moment, and was unable to really contribute to the rest of the match despite his best attempts.

Further updates are awaited at the moment as to the condition of Elton Prince after SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More