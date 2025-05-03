WWE star suffers injury during SmackDown

A horrifying injury took place during WWE SmackDown tonight, continuing the injury woes the company has been going through recently. This is only the latest in a long list of setbacks.
In the last few weeks, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and a few other stars have suffered injuries, resulting in them needing to take time away from the company. Now, another star has suffered an injury while WWE SmackDown was ongoing. Elton Prince injured himself during the show.
The star was part of a tag team match as Pretty Deadly faced Fraxiom tonight during WWE SmackDown. During the match, there was a bad moment where Nathan Frazer landed badly on Prince's face during a shooting star press. The star was hurt, and there was a botch in the pin attempt that followed. But what happened after that was even more worrying, as the star looked unsteady for the rest of the match. He tagged out, and Kit Wilson came in.
He was busted open during the moment, and was unable to really contribute to the rest of the match despite his best attempts.
Further updates are awaited at the moment as to the condition of Elton Prince after SmackDown.