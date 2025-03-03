WWE star thanks Gillberg for major announcement

A WWE star received a major announcement from Gillberg. He thanked the legend in response.

Ad

Robert Stone played the role of a manager for the past several years in NXT. However, this role came to a halt when his client Von Wagner was released from the promotion. He had no one to manage and took on the role of NXT GM Ava's assistant. However, it looks like he might have a new role to play now.

WWE is launching a new show called Evolve on Tubi in the U.S. and YouTube internationally. Days before the show was set to launch, Shawn Michaels went on Peter Rosenberg's ESPN show and told him that he would be part of the announce team.

Ad

Trending

Not wanting to be upstaged by his announce partner, Robert Stone posted a video of Gillberg informing him that he was selected to be part of the announce team. Stone thanked the WWE legend for the announcement.

"HBK went on Peter Rosenberg’s ESPN show to break the news that Peter is 1/2 of the WWE Evolve announce team, which makes it’s debut this Wednesday on Tubi in the U.S. and internationally on YouTube. But let’s be real—I’m not about to let my new announce partner flex on me like that. So, in an equally prestigious setting—his local community center—I’d like to personally thank this WWE legend for confirming my spot. Stone always wins… See ya Wednesday Peter!"

Ad

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chelsea Green wants to be reunited with Robert Stone on the WWE main roster

When Chelsea Green first started in NXT in 2020, she was paired with Robert Stone as her manager. The duo were an instant hit with the fans. However, their partnership ended when Chelsea was moved to the main roster.

During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, Chelsea Green stated that she would like to be reunited with Robert Stone and even wants him to make the main roster. She also spoke highly of him as an in-ring performer.

Ad

"I would love, love, love to be paired with Robert [Stone]. I think we have the same mentality, and we work hard. We're always thinking about character stuff (...) Our minds don't shut off in that way. I would love to go back and run it back a little with Robert Stone. Bring him to the main roster. I think at the end of the day, people forget how talented he was in the ring as well. We get glimmers of it, but it's not the same. We need him back on the main roster, killing it," Green said. (From 42:07 to 42:48)

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Robert Stone will ever make it to the main roster so that he can reunite with Chelsea Green.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.