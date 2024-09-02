WWE star The Miz sends a heartfelt message on 18-year anniversary

WWE Superstar The Miz recently took to social media to send a heartfelt message after reaching a major milestone in his wrestling career. The A-Lister is one of the most decorated stars in the promotion.

Miz debuted in World Wrestling Entertainment in 2004 as a participant of Tough Enough. Even after coming up short during the reality television show, the 43-year-old was given a WWE contract. He started performing for the company's then-developmental territory Deep South Wrestling (DSW).

After a few years, The Miz finally made his main roster debut on the September 1, 2006, episode of SmackDown, where he locked horns with Tatanka. The A-Lister went on to become one of the most famous names on the roster by winning several titles, including the WWE Championship twice.

The 43-year-old recently took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message as it has been 18 years since he made his in-ring debut on WWE's main roster. In his post's caption, Miz asked who would have thought that he would become the first-ever star to become a two-time Grand Slam Champion.

"On this day, September 1st, 2006 I had my first match on Smackdown against Tatanka. Anyone else think this kid would become the 1st 2-time Grand Slam Champion?" he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Former WWE Champion what makes The Miz different from everyone else

During an edition of The Laboratory with Plaz podcast, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley said that he believed The Miz is different from everybody else in the Stamford-based promotion as his character has no major effect even after losing to a mid-card star.

Lashley also mentioned that The A-Lister has lost to everybody on the roster but has also redeemed himself against the same names.

"Miz is the character that can lose to everybody in the roster but can beat everybody in the roster, too. Nobody would think anything different," Lashley said. "He can lose to [Akira] Tozawa a Monday, and then the next week he can beat Cody [Rhodes]. Not too many people can do that, because sometimes if people lose to a certain person, it destroys them as a character. Miz lost to everybody, but Miz beat everybody, too."

The Miz has been on top of his game for two decades and is still going strong against the younger talents. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led promotion has planned for the legend's future.

