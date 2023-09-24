WWE star throws shade on The Usos, claims to be part of the greatest tag team of all time

WWE star Grayson Waller claims that his team-up with Austin Theory has resulted in both of them being the greatest tag team of all time.

Theory and Waller are formidable singles competitors, but when they team up, they have proven to be unbeatable. The two young stars have paired up on a couple of occasions on SmackDown and have ended up on the winning side every single time.

Kayla Braxton spoke with the tandem on SmackDown Lowdown. Waller said that the biggest tag teams in history, like D-Generation X and Dudley Boyz, cannot claim to be unconquered. He even threw shade at The Usos, stating that even they were not undefeated. The Aussie star mentioned that given their current undefeated status, they are, in fact, the greatest tag team of all time.

"Let me ask you a question, Austin. Like D-Generation X, one of the biggest tag teams of all times. Were they undefeated? No, they weren't. What about the Dudley Boyz? One of the best of all time with the tables and stuff. Were they undefeated? No, they weren't. Okay, everyone's talking about it, they said it this year. The greatest tag team of all time - The Usos, they were undefeated, weren't they? No, they weren't. But we're undefeated, which means we're the greatest tag team of all time." [3:37 - 4:08]

You can watch the full video here:

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory defeated The Brawling Brutes on WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, Adam Pearce constituted a match between The Brawling Brutes and the pair of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

The Brutes dominated the initial stage of the match as Holland tossed his opponents around the ring. Butch and Ridge even got Theory and Waller on the ropes and hit a combined Ten Beats of Bodhran on the two.

Expand Tweet

However, Waller finally retaliated with a Rolling Stunner on Holland. Austin Theory got him up for the A-Town Down and got the win for his team.

What are your thoughts on the team of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.