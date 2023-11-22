WWE star told "not to comment" on massive scandal; issues public apology

A WWE Superstar has tweeted out a message amidst a scandal that has rocked NXT to its core.

Chase University's Andre Chase has found himself in a tough situation. Chase University is under investigation, and Andre Chase is seemingly in a lot of trouble.

Things took a turn for the worse when Jacy Jayne opened a mail meant to be seen by Chase, and found something that left her dumbstruck. Chase immediately snatched the mail from her in an awkward moment. WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels later told Chase to meet him at his office.

Chase has finally put up a tweet addressing the situation. Check it out below:

"I’m sorry that I haven’t been able to be as transparent as I would like to be on this situation. Unfortunately, this is an ongoing investigation, so I have been advised not to comment until a conclusion is reached. I will address the media as soon as I can. #WWENXT"

On the November 14, 2023 edition of NXT, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson lost the NXT Tag Team titles to Channing Lorenzo and Tony D'Angelo after some members of the Chase U student section got up and walked out during the match.

Andre Chase will break his silence on the situation on next week's edition of NXT. Fans are anxiously waiting to find out exactly what Chase has gotten into.

