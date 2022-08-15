"I hope that you come with no hard feelings" - Triple H to WWE star after re-signing him recently

Recently-returned WWE star Top Dolla is grateful that Triple H called him and the rest of Hit Row back into the company. He revealed the conversation he had with The Game.

After a surprise release from WWE last year, three of the four members of Hit Row returned to the company last week on WWE SmackDown. Top Dolla and Adonis faced enhancement talents.

During his recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Top Dolla disclosed what Triple H told him ahead of a return to the company. The Game stated that he had no idea as to what happened to them during their first run in the company. He further said that he has no hard feelings towards them.

“In the conversations I had with Triple H, he was like, 'Man, I don’t know what happened before, and to be honest with you, I don’t care. It’s a new place. I want you to understand that you have a clean slate, there’s no hard feelings on this side, and I hope that you come with no hard feelings on your side.' To me, it was just like a breath of fresh air because it was like I was down, man. When we got released, I was like, Hit Row was hotter than anything in wrestling, period. I don’t care who you are," said Top Dolla. [H/T WrestleZone]

Top Dolla was grateful that Triple H re-signed him and the other two members of Hit Row. The reason being, several talented performers were let go over the years who he could've been brought back.

Top Dolla says WWE exit made him quit watching pro wrestling

Top Dolla, who has been a wrestling fan his entire life, said that being released by the company caused him to turn away from pro wrestling.

“It was like, it made me stop watching wrestling for the first time in my life. I’m 32 years old and I went eight months without watching wrestling at all, like nothing," said Top Dolla.

He said that he only watched a few minutes of the Royal Rumble earlier this year and didn't watch any other wrestling match. With Triple H at the helm of affairs, Top Dolla and the rest of the Hit Row crew will be guaranteed more TV time in the weeks and months to follow.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil