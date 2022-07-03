"I have a heritage of knowledge that I was able to learn" - Current WWE star shares his experience of being trained by Matt and Jeff Hardy (Exclusive)

While Matt and Jeff Hardy are known to influence younger talent significantly, only a few current WWE stars have had the privilege of training under the veterans, including Cameron Grimes. Having grown up in North Carolina, the star started in the same city that homed the duo, who took him under their tutelage.

The former NXT North American Champion even had the honor of sharing the ring with his mentors in OMEGA Championship Wrestling. In 2015, Grimes competed in a triple threat match for the OMEGA Heavyweight Championship, featuring Matt Hardy.

In a Sportskeeda Exclusive Interview with Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore, Cameron Grimes discussed his early days in wrestling and his experience training under some renowned names:

"I'm from Cameron, North Carolina. I feel like the only reason you would know about Cameron, North Carolina is because of professional wrestling. Unless you buy chickens- then you might know about Cameron, North Carolina. I have a heritage of knowledge that I was able to learn from with The Hardy Boyz [Matt and Jeff Hardy], with Shane Helms. I got to learn under these guys. I got to train under those guys." [8:16 - 8:48]

He further highlighted the passion and drive he brings to the ring.

"For years I was in the ring. Every single day. You couldn't get me out of the ring. When I got signed to WWE, I got to take less time training but I'm still in there as much as I was but I'm in there in better conditions. I'm under the best coaches using the best equipment, so you just can't beat that. You can't beat passion and hard word and I think I bring that." [8:49 - 9:15]

Check out the full interview in the video below:

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy are currently signed to AEW

After a brief period of inactivity, Matt Hardy made his last few appearances for WWE in early 2020. Shortly after, Hardy's contract expired, which resulted in him signing with AEW.

After becoming a prominent roster member over the next couple of years, his brother Jeff Hardy joined him earlier this year as The Hardy Boyz reunited in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

With Cameron Grimes having learned from one of the best tag teams of all time in Matt and Jeff Hardy, it is no surprise that he is quickly climbing the ranks in WWE at only 28 years of age.

