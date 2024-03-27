WWE star that Triple H rehired has publicly expressed disappointment over recent change: "I hate it"

A WWE Superstar isn't happy with a recent change to their profile on the promotion's official website.

World Wrestling Entertainment's official website now features new profile renders for several top stars, including Nia Jax. Fans are aware that Triple H rehired her to return to the company in September 2023, and she has been a mainstay on RAW since then.

The company's official website recently added new renders for several superstars. Nia Jax got a brand-new render as well. Unfortunately, the former RAW Women's Champion doesn't like the render.

"I hate it," she wrote.

Nia Jax on how a text to Triple H led to her WWE return

In October 2023, Nia Jax had a lengthy chat with Corey Graves on his After The Bell podcast. After two years, she opened up about returning to WWE and revealed some interesting details.

As per Jax, the company's CCO Triple H responded positively when she sent him a text, talking about a possible return.

“I’m like, really? I would love to, but I’m not sure, and so she’s like, ‘Just text Hunter. Just text him.’ I’m like, really? So I texted Hunter, and I was just like, hey, I was wondering if possibly you had a spot for me to come back. And then I want to say that two minutes later, he was like, Yeah, let’s talk. Let’s get on the phone and chat soon.’ So it kind of snowballed from there,” she said.

Nia Jax returned on an RAW episode and interfered in a match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. She then attacked the two female stars and made her presence felt. Jax was a controversial entity during her first run but has been impressive since her big return last year.

Are you a fan of Nia Jax's work since her return last year?

