WWE star could turn heel and brutally attack Cody Rhodes, forcing him out of action until Royal Rumble 2024, veteran says (Exclusive)

The Royal Rumble is the next big event on the horizon, and among the booking options at WWE's disposal, Vince Russo wishes to see Randy Orton turn on Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare might have won last year's Royal Rumble match, but he is still a favorite to repeat the feat and once again challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. While Cody waits to finish his story, WWE has featured him in several angles throughout the year, but his biggest goal remains becoming world champion.

During the latest Writing with Russo episode, Randy Orton's creative plans were discussed, and Vince believed the Viper should attack Rhodes before the Royal Rumble.

Even though Orton has been assigned to the SmackDown brand, he is a special talent who might have the power to break certain rules in WWE. Especially so, considering Rhodes and Orton's friendship,

Vince Russo felt a heel turn for the veteran was the right way forward. The former WWE champion putting Rhodes out of action until the Rumble will also add to the fans' desire to see Cody return and win the 30-man match in January.

"Chris, why not do this then, man? We're already into December, okay? Why not, on the next RAW, have Orton turn on him? Why not have Orton do something devastating? Put Cody out until the Royal Rumble. That's his return, the Royal Rumble. Because it's kind of now, like, Orton's just going to take Cody's spot, send Cody home, let Orton break a leg, whatever. And then Royal Rumble is Cody's return." [From 8:10 onwards]

Cody Rhodes was confronted by another potential Royal Rumble winner on SmackDown

This week's SmackDown saw the return of CM Punk, and going by the reactions; the former AEW World Champion created a lot of buzz for the promotion.

Apart from his impressive promo, Punk also had an interesting backstage interaction with Cody Rhodes. During their chat, Rhodes acknowledged Punk's promo and realized they were both planning to win the Royal Rumble and headline WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes eventually shook Punk's hands and welcomed his old friend back home. However, the tension between the two superstars was palpable, to say the least.

In case you missed it, a legendary name explained how Punk and Cody's SmackDown segment might have some implications on the Royal Rumble, and you can read more about that here.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.