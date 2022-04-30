WWE RAW Superstar understands why Randy Orton thought "f*** this guy" after their first conversation

Riddle admits Randy Orton had every right to question his behavior following their first interaction in WWE.

Orton and Riddle have worked together on RAW as the RK-Bro tag team over the last year. The Viper revealed in 2021 that their friendship initially got off to a bad start after his tag team partner ignored him backstage.

Speaking at a press conference during WWE’s UK tour, Riddle acknowledged that his laid-back attitude can unintentionally come across as disrespectful at times.

“Randy when he first met me wasn’t a huge fan,” Riddle said. “I don’t mean to rub people the wrong way, but when he told the story I was like, ‘That’s exactly what I did.’ Now I know Randy, I can see why he was like, ‘F*** this guy,’ you know? But I completely understand… that’s just who I am.” [18:07-18:30]

Riddle added that he doesn’t know how to act like anyone else, so the character he portrays on television is similar to his real-life personality. The Original Bro believes that is a key reason why he has achieved success since his call-up to WWE’s main roster in 2020.

How did Riddle upset Randy Orton?

As one of WWE’s most experienced superstars, Randy Orton expected Riddle to at least introduce himself when they first met.

However, speaking on The Kurt Angle Show last year, the 14-time World Champion recalled how the conversation did not go as well as he hoped:

“I go, 'Oh, there he is, there he is!'” Orton said. “Just kind of [an] icebreaker, expecting maybe a, 'Oh, hey Randy. My name is Matt; nice to meet you.' But instead, Matt just kind of barely, you know, with the bloodshot eyes glanced over at me, he is just like, and he just kept walking. I remember thinking, 'That motherf****r.'”

Randy Orton and Riddle are the current RAW Tag Team Champions. The popular duo will team up with Drew McIntyre to face Roman Reigns and The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.

