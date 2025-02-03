WWE star underwent 'secret' surgery before shocking Royal Rumble return - Reports

There were plenty of superstars who returned at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. One of those stars reportedly underwent a "secret" surgery weeks before the Premium Live Event.

Some of the stars who returned at the Rumble include Alexa Bliss, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Trish Stratus, and Nikki Bella. The Street Profits also made an appearance during the 2-out-of-3 Falls Match between DIY and The Motor City Machine Guns.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, who were attacked backstage about two months ago on SmackDown, interfered to cost MCMG the match resulting in DIY retaining the titles. After the match, Dawkins and Ford also laid out Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano to show their intent to win the WWE Tag Team Championships.

One thing fans noticed was Dawkins using a crutch to attack both teams. While there were no initial reports of an injury, it seems like one-half of the Street Profits went under the knife, as reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Angelo Dawkins had a minor knee surgery for a torn meniscus just two weeks ago. It was likely a simple procedure since he was cleared to get physical with Montez Ford in their shocking return.

Michael Cole seemingly acknowledged on commentary that Dawkins was in crutches because of the attack by DIY two months ago.

Street Profits expressed frustration with WWE status before attack

After a failed partnership with Bobby Lashley last year, the Street Profits was frustrated with what was happening in their careers. There were reports about their status within the company, but it seemed like it was part of a bigger plot to get people talking, as reported by Wrestling, Inc. in November.

As they were on their way to challenging for the WWE Tag Team Championships, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were attacked backstage by DIY. Now that Dawkins has seemingly recovered from his injury, the Street Profits appear ready to win their first gold in five years.

It will be interesting to see if the Street Profits outright gets a shot at DIY's WWE Tag Team Championships or if they need to earn it back.

