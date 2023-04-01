WWE star unhappy at Michael Cole's shot at him during SmackDown

Michael Cole has been a staple of WWE TV for a while now. He has had a lot of freedom in the last year or so and has taken the opportunity to take a shot at a few superstars. One superstar he has repeatedly taken shots at is Top Dolla, and he isn't happy after the latest episode of SmackDown.

The jibe came during the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. When Wade Barrett asked Cole about who would win the contest, the latter answered that it would be Hit Row's Top Dolla. He then mocked him by saying that he would not be able to go over the top rope. This was a shot at him for what happened a few months ago when Top Dolla botched a dive on SmackDown.

Dolla replied to a tweet from WrestlingNewsCo. by saying that the "report" should have ended with "Michael Cole picked Top Dolla."

Check out the tweets below:

One fan said that the jokes made by Cole were never funny, and Top Dolla's response was a clear indication that he wasn't happy about the shots taken.

He stated that he would be the "bad guy" if he picked up the veteran commentator and shook the change out of his pockets.

"They don’t know no better… but if I picked him upsides down and shook the change out his pockets I’d be the bad guy," Dolla wrote.

Check out the exchange below:

Michael Cole has been mocking Top Dolla for a while now

It's not known exactly why Cole has picked on Top Dolla in particular, but he seems to enjoy doing it. He's been doing this for months now, and fans seem to enjoy it as Hit Row has seemingly lost their popularity upon their WWE return.

Top Dolla, however, has been keeping his head up and has gotten into the best physical shape of his life. Unfortunately, Hit Row have not been enjoying much success on SmackDown.

Previously, Michael Cole noted during a tag team match between Hit Row and Sheamus & Drew McIntyre that had he been tagged in, Dolla and Ashante Adonis would have lost faster.

It remains to be seen how Hit Row will bounce back from their recent disappointments.

