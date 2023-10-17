WWE star uses extremely rare move on RAW vs Gunther; potentially first time in 7 years

Gunther is still the WWE Intercontinental Champion. His record-breaking run with the prestigious title continues on after he retained it on RAW, but the victory only happened by the skin of his teeth. A move was even used on him, and it was the first time that we had seen it in WWE in seven years.

The move in question is none other than the Death Valley Driver. Ever since John Cena became a big star, the use of the Death Valley Driver has gone down probably because of the similarity it has to the Attitude Adjustment. It requires a fireman's carry, but the landing is different.

You can have a look at the video towards the end of the article. The back-and-forth action culminates with the Death Valley Driver.

Gunther still walked out with the win after hitting a Powerbomb, but he left the ring just narrowly victorious. He has had a good record of top-tier matches against several superstars.

As for the move, you can see that Samoa Joe was most likely the last person to execute it in WWE in 2016 when he hit the Death Valley Driver.

It is one of those moves that has significantly reduced in popularity among wrestlers as there is a greater emphasis on safety.

