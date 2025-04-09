WWE star visibly frustrated with Rhea Ripley after major RAW segment, believes Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley recently had a fiery segment with another prominent WWE star, which captured a lot of attention in the wrestling fraternity. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter also commented on the segment, sharing his thoughts.
The segment had Bianca Belair and the Eradicator going up against each other, setting up a match for WrestleMania 41. Bianca, who is generally quite calm during her WWE appearances, was especially filled with anger against Ripley. This did not go unnoticed by Apter, who stated that this side of her was something new and entertaining to watch.
Speaking on UnSKripted, Apter shared his appreciation for Bianca Belair and stated that he liked this version of The EST.
"I know this is work, but I haven't seen Bianca Belair that forcefully angry since I have since I have seen Bianca Belair. When she fell down in storyline, that Rhea was part of this whole thing which of course we know was gonna happen, she became to verbally agitated, I was like go girl. She was like, angry, and I liked it. I thought it was great." [6:10 onwards]
At WWE WrestleMania 41, IYO SKY will defend her Women's World Title against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. It remains to be seen how the match pans out.
