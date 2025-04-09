WWE star visibly frustrated with Rhea Ripley after major RAW segment, believes Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley recently had a fiery segment with another prominent WWE star, which captured a lot of attention in the wrestling fraternity. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter also commented on the segment, sharing his thoughts.

Ad

The segment had Bianca Belair and the Eradicator going up against each other, setting up a match for WrestleMania 41. Bianca, who is generally quite calm during her WWE appearances, was especially filled with anger against Ripley. This did not go unnoticed by Apter, who stated that this side of her was something new and entertaining to watch.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Apter shared his appreciation for Bianca Belair and stated that he liked this version of The EST.

Ad

Trending

"I know this is work, but I haven't seen Bianca Belair that forcefully angry since I have since I have seen Bianca Belair. When she fell down in storyline, that Rhea was part of this whole thing which of course we know was gonna happen, she became to verbally agitated, I was like go girl. She was like, angry, and I liked it. I thought it was great." [6:10 onwards]

Ad

You can watch the full segment here:

Ad

At WWE WrestleMania 41, IYO SKY will defend her Women's World Title against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. It remains to be seen how the match pans out.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More