WWE star visibly upset after major RAW announcement; has breakdown live on-air

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali sent a message to Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee during the latest episode of NXT.

Ali defeated Lee to become the number one contender for the NXT North American Championship title bout at No Mercy later this month. However, during the latest episode of RAW, it was announced that Mysterio will be defending his championship against Lee on next week's episode ahead of the No Mercy event.

During the show, Ali was involved in a backstage interview segment. He was clearly frustrated about the announcement which was made on WWE RAW. He wanted to know how someone whom he beat to become the number one contender has received an opportunity before him, that being Dragon Lee in this case. Ali also added that neither of the two men deserved to be a champion. He said Mysterio was a criminal and labeled Lee as a liar.

Ali also revealed that he was going to deal with this situation next week on Monday Night RAW. It would be interesting to see if the high-flying sensation shows up during the championship match next week.

