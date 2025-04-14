A WWE star has walked out of a match without it even being over. Now, more details about the situation have come to light.

This week on LFG, it was time for the stars to find out how they worked together as teams. Each mentor's stars were paired as tag teams, with D-Von Dudley appearing to score them. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels set up the matches between all the stars as things took off. Unfortunately, things went very wrong in the end, with a star walking out of a match while very frustrated. Cutler James has had enough of BJ Ray.

Cutler James teamed up with BJ Ray as one of the tag teams competing in the night. Unfortunately, Ray went into business for himself during the match and decided not to tag in his team partner. This led to James getting more frustrated. Ray was even being beaten up, but he still chose not to tag him in. He had tagged himself in at the beginning of the match.

Cutler James had enough and walked out and told the cameras to get out of his face. WWE legends Bubba Ray and Mickie James confronted Ray outside in the parking lot, escorting him there. They reprimanded him for his actions and Bubba Ray said that BJ had put everyone in the ring in jeopardy and that he didn't care what happened to him any more. Ray tried to justify himself saying he was entertaining fans and showing how weak Cutler James was, but the mentors were not having it.

Cutler James declared that he would never work with BJ Ray again.

