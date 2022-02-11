Current Champion wants to face Randy Orton and Riddle at WWE WrestleMania 38

Chad Gable would like Alpha Academy to face RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) in a WWE RAW Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 38.

Gable and his Alpha Academy partner Otis won the titles from RK-Bro on the January 10 episode of RAW. Since then, the two teams have competed against each other in a series of weekly challenges. On this week’s RAW, Orton and Riddle earned a title rematch after defeating their rivals in a Quiz Bowl.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Gable said he wants the rematch to take place at AT&T Stadium on April 2-3:

“I think to me it looks like giving them their tag team title rematch at WrestleMania. Because as it is with any superstar in WWE, your goal is to have that moment on WrestleMania, to get your match. I’ve never come close to that. Not only have I not come close, there’s been years where I haven’t even been on. That was last year. That was the year before.”

While Gable and Otis wait to find out the rematch date, WWE has announced that Orton and Riddle will participate in an RK-BROGA Party next week.

Chad Gable’s WWE WrestleMania history

Five WrestleMania events have taken place since Chad Gable joined WWE’s main roster from NXT in 2016. However, the 2012 Olympian still hasn't appeared on a WrestleMania main show.

Now that he is gaining momentum at the perfect time, Gable hopes he will finally compete in a meaningful match at WrestleMania 38:

“I’ll get myself ready [every year for WrestleMania], I’ll get in better shape, mentally prepare better, because it’s our big event. And to do all that work every year and not have it pay off or not feel like it paid off is so frustrating. It’s almost like a mission this year to make it happen, more than ever, and I think Doze [Otis] feels the same.”

Gable featured in Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal kickoff show matches at WrestleMania 33, WrestleMania 34, and WrestleMania 35. He did not appear on the card at WrestleMania 36 and WrestleMania 37.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Did you know that Vince McMahon and Nick Khan apologized to a released WWE Superstar? Details here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Alpha Academy vs. RK-Bro at WrestleMania 38? Yes No 5 votes so far