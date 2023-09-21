WWE star whose match was changed before RAW this week has a 558-day losing streak

Making it in WWE is not the easiest thing for most superstars. There's a lot of competition and the schedule can also take a toll on any wrestler. Losing streaks can spiral out of control, and that's what appears to have happened to one star whose match was changed before RAW this week. Xia Li is currently on a 558-day losing streak.

Li first appeared in WWE during the Mae Young Classic in 2017. However, she didn't appear on NXT TV until back in 2019. After some success in NXT, she moved to the SmackDown brand as part of the draft. Although she made sporadic on-screen appearances, most of her matches were in live events.

In 2023, she shifted to the RAW brand. She's yet to get an actual win on the show yet. In fact, since the draft, she's not even appeared on the show, and wrestled mainly on Main Event.

This week, she was set to face Natalya on Main Event, but that was changed, with Natalya appearing on RAW and squaring up with Becky Lynch. Lynch was supposed to face Tegan Nox in a title match, but Nox faced Li instead, picking up a win over her on Main Event.

With the loss, it has now been 558 days since Li last won a match in WWE.

